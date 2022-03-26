Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea & others spotted arriving stylishly at Farhan Akhtar’s house; PICS

The paparazzi spot celebrities from the entertainment industry as and when they step out in the city. Be it at the airport and outside gyms, or studios and restaurants, the shutterbugs are everywhere to click celebrities from the film and television industry. Tonight, the paparazzi clicked a number of celebrities as they arrived at actor Farhan Akhtar’s residence in Bandra. They clicked Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and others at Farhan’s residence.

In the photos, Karan Johar can be seen wearing an all-black suit. He completed his look with glasses and silver boots. Chunky Panday arrived in his casual best. He opted for a green shirt with denim. Meanwhile, actor Dino Morea looked handsome as he suited up for the night. Also, producer Ritesh Sidhwani arrived with his wife. They both stopped by and posed for the cameras. Farah Khan was also spotted by the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Lovely couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were too spotted at Farhan Akhtar’s residence. Katrina wore a mini dress, while Vicky went all-white for the night.

Speaking about Vicky Kaushal’s professional career, he will be next seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Govinda Naam Tera is set to hit the screens on June 10 this year. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.

