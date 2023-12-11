Karan Johar cites Animal director Sandeep Reddy's statement while discussing ‘gender politics’ in films
Karan Johar recently talked about gender politics in films, and how he has evolved as a filmmaker over the years. In the conversation, he also mentioned Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
While Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies, Karan Johar has often talked about its flawed gender politics. Now, in a recent interview, he shed light on the importance on gender politics in cinema, and while doing so, he also referred to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his remark.
Karan Johar refers to Sandeep Reddy Vanga while discussing gender politics
In an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar talked about how the gender politics of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is flawed, as opposed to his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said that it is because he has evolved and now knows better. He then said that there is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who believes in doing his own thing.
“The gender politics of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I understand, is incorrect as opposed to the gender politics of Rocky Aur Rani. Because now I have evolved, now I have understood,” said Karan Johar. He further added, “Then you have someone like Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling you that ‘why are you listening to anybody? Just do your own thing!’”
Karan Johar on the importance of gender politics
KJo further added now that he is a parent to a boy and a girl, he understands how important gender politics are. “I feel like you got to understand that with age comes evolution. Being a parent specifically, parent of twins, a boy and a girl… you understand how important gender politics are,” said Karan. He said that he doesn’t want to make those mistakes, or tell one child to wear blue and the other to wear pink.
“You don’t want to tell your children that you wear pink hoodie and you wear blue. It’s okay for both of them to wear pink and blue. Also, you don’t tell the boy that don’t cry like a girl,” said Karan.
Karan Johar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s professional front
On the work front, Karan Johar last directed Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His upcoming production ventures include Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Yodha, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Jigra.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the recently released film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.
