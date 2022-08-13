Karan Johar CONFIRMS doing 2 films with Sara Ali Khan, predicts Ananya Panday is going to 'date' somebody soon

Karan Johar shares a great equation with actors of every generation in Bollywood and among the young lot, he is close to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The two star kids also have appeared on separate episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and their stints were loved by the audience. Now, in a recent conversation, Karan was asked to predict something about both the star kids based on what he knows about them from their personal equation and well, the filmmaker did not disappoint.

Karan Johar says Sara Ali Khan doing 2 films with him

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked to predict something about Sara Ali Khan. The filmmaker ended up confirming that Sara will be collaborating with him on 2 films. Karan revealed that Sara is doing one film with Amazon which he is producing and another one with him. He said, "Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I'm producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there's one more film that she will do for us, for which I'm also very excited. That's her future related to me. I don't know anything else that's happening in her personal life."

Karan Johar predicts Ananya Panday may date someone soon

In the same chat, Karan also predicted that Ananya Panday may be heading for a relationship soon. He said, "Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don't know who." To recall, when Ananya came on Koffee With Karan, Karan revealed that at his birthday party, she and Aditya Roy Kapur were dancing away. He hinted at them bonding well. While Ananya kept mum about her bond with Aditya, rumours about the two have been rife in tinselville. Ananya had said on the show that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot'.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently promoting Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 25.

Sara Ali Khan in a Dharmatic Film?

Back in April, Pinkvilla was the first to break that Sara Ali Khan is teaming up with Dharma Productions for a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. The film is being made for Amazon Prime Video and will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. Karan confirmed it now on Siddharth Kannan's show and hinted at another project with Sara. Besides this, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar's film with Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan goes back in time, set to do a film on 1942 Quit India movement