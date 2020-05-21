Karan Johar confirms Ranbir Kapoor turns girlfriend Alia Bhatt's hairstylist: She's made Ranbir cut her hair
Over the weekend, Alia Bhatt revealed she had a stylish makeover during the lockdown. The Brahmastra actress to Instagram and flaunted her new short hairdo. For the longest time, we've seen her flaunt her long locks. However, Alia decided to chop them short over the weekend and we are loving the new look. While fans went gaga, questions of who gave her a chic makeover arose. Given her Instagram caption, where she thanked her "multitalented loved one" who rose to the occasion, fans were quick to assume that it was Ranbir Kapoor.
Though the actress has been tight-lipped about it, Karan Johar spilled the tea on his Instagram Live session. The filmmaker hosted a quick live with his mother and children by his side. During his interaction with fans and fellow colleagues from the industry, KJo might have accidentally revealed that it was Ranbir indeed who helped Alia get her summer 2020 look. The filmmaker not only admitted that the actress managed to turn Ranbir into her personal stylist but also revealed that she is in a happy space during this lockdown.
On Sunday, Alia revealed her new look with a mirror selfie and wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop". Check out the photo below:
Alia has been by Ranbir's side as the Kapoor family suffered the loss of Rishi Kapoor. The actress was a constant support to Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor as the family performed the final rites and the rituals that followed his death. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Ha! Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
To promote his flop Bramhastra he has to do this since no one is buying them as couple despite lot of efforts.. Tch tch try harder Karan..