Karan Johar cracks up Ranveer Singh with his 'Gucci Ki Dukaan' poem; Badshah says 'we need to talk'.

Karan Johar is a lover of all things luxe and there are no two ways about it. The filmmaker pays attention to his wardrobe choice as much as he does to his projects. From looking dapper in Indian designer wear to his airport looks, Karan Johar always makes sure to keep his style quotient high. That's why it did not come as a surprise when he recently took to the judge's seat for a reality television show dressed in a a Gucci tracksuit.

Looks like Karan was completely in love with his Gucci look as he took to Instagram to share a few pictures. Posing for the camera, Karan looked suave. However, the highlight of the post was Karan's caption as he penned his love for the luxury band and also mentioned Ranveer Singh and Badshah, who are self-confessed lovers of the brands.

Karan's poem read, "Haa main hoon Gucci ki Dukaan, worn exclusively for Hunarbaaz desh ki Shaan … ban gaya main Ranveer singh ka wannabe …Bach ke Rehna Badshah ab copy karoonga aapka bhi….Styled by @ekalakhani hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar @sheldon.santos managed by @len5bm in @gucci."

The filmmaker's caption cracked up Ranveer Singh who commented, "Karan," with a bunch of laughing emojis. Whereas, Badshah hilariously wrote, "We need to talk."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post and Ranveer's reaction below:

