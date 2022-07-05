Karan Johar 'cried' after Alia Bhatt told him she is pregnant: I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy has been one of the biggest news in the industry and social media has been abuzz wishing the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress about this new chapter of her life. For the uninitiated, Alia, who had tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, had announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on social media. Needless to say, the Bhatts and Kapoors have been over the moon about Alia’s pregnancy. Among these, Karan Johar has also shared his excitement about Alia embracing motherhood for the first time.

For the uninitiated, Karan is quite close to Alia and has often referred to her as his daughter. During this recent conversation with ETimes, Karan Johar recalled how he had tears in his eyes when Alia shared the news with him. “I was like I can't believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is,” he added. The filmmaker also expressed his excitement about Alia’s pregnancy and stated that he can’t wait to hold her baby in his arms. “It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children,” Karan was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Karan and Alia had collaborated for the filmmaker’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead, the movie is slated to release on February 10 next year. As of now, Alia is looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022.