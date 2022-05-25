Karan Johar dazzles in a blingy green jacket as he arrives for his 50th birthday bash; PICS

Filmmaker Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. There's no denying the fact that KJo is one of the most successful filmmakers in the film industry. Currently, the filmmaker is on cloud nine as today he celebrates his 50th birthday. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director is set to host a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios. Now, the birthday boy Karan has arrived to kickstart his birthday celebrations.

Check out Karan Johar's PICS:

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday: May your pout be evergreen