Karan Johar declares Yash as ‘jewel thief’ as he runs away with Roohi’s jewellery; Watch latest lockdown video

In Karan Johar’s latest lockdown video, we see Yash running away with Roohi’s jewellery; Watch the video here

Ever since the lockdown has started, filmmaker has been entertaining his fans online by sharing lockdown with Johar’s series, which essentially features his mother and twins- Yash and Roohi. From Yash and Roohi dismissing papa Johar’s sartorial choices to calling him fat and raiding his closet, Karan Johar’s lockdown series is all things amusing. And after celebrating his 48th birthday, today, this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director shared another video of Yash and Roohi which was captioned as, “He’s a jewel thief !!!! #lockdownwiththejohars..”

In the said video, we can see Roohi playing with her jewellery and that is when Papa Johar switches on the camera and asks Roohi whether she is throwing a party, and to this, when Roohi nods in disagreement, Yash comes in and takes the jewellery from Roohi and Karan is heard saying that Yash is having a party as he is wearing your j jewellery. Later, Karan tells Yash that he is looking pretty and to this, Yash says that “I am not pretty, I am Yash bhaiya.” When Karan asks whether Roohi is pretty, he nods in agreement and Karan says, “Roohi is a beauty” Also, Karan asks the twins if “mama is pretty”, and to this, none of them reply and instead, Yash runs away with Roohi’s jewellery and Karan tells Roohi that Yash has run away with her jewellery. Well, we totally love Karan and his lockdown videos with Yash and Roohi.

On Karan’s birthday, the director took to social media to announce that his staff member has tested positive of Coronavirus. Taking to social media, Karan shared a detailed statement and revealed that although his family hasn’t showed any symptoms, they will be self-isolating themselves. Karan's statement read, “I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms,” adding, “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.”

Check out Karan Johar's video as he declares Yash to be a jewel thief:



