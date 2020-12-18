Karan Johar DENIES drugs being consumed at 2019 house party, shares pics & videos in his reply to NCB: Report

As per a report of a news channel, Karan Johar has gone ahead and reportedly replied to the summons issued by NCB over his viral house party video from 2019. The filmmaker also reportedly submitted documents and denied the use of drugs at his house part.

In the latest update coming in about , the filmmaker has reportedly replied to the notice sent by the Narcotics Control Bureau to him questioning him about his 2019 house party and the viral video. As per CNN NEWS 18 report, Karan has apparently 'denied' any drugs being consumed at the get together at his place that dates back to July 2019. Not just this, the news channel's report claimed that the NCB sources have got the reply from the filmmaker in a 'pen drive' with his statement.

Not just this, as per CNN NEWS 18 report, the NCB officials apparently confirmed to the news channel that they are in the process of verifying and cross-checking the statement and reply received from Johar. Further, the report claimed that the filmmaker also reportedly submitted additional videos and photos to the anti-drug agency. The photos and videos reportedly submitted are not in the public domain as claimed in the news channel's report.

Karan was apparently sent a notice by NCB seeking explanation over the viral party video that featured stars like , , , , , Vicky Kaushal, and other actors. A complaint was raised against the video to NCB that the actors present apparently looked in a 'high' state.

The filmmaker was summoned reportedly under section 67(B) of the NDPS act. The video in question had gone viral again a few months ago and the filmmaker also had issued a statement on his social media handle regarding the same. He had claimed that the reports mentioning drug consumption at his party were malicious. After reports of NCB summoning Karan came in, netizens have been calling out the filmmaker over the same since yesterday.

