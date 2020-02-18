Karan Johar denies rumours of making Student of the Year 3 with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz & Suhana Khan

Karan Johar rubbishes the news of signing Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz for Student of the Year 3 and puts an end to the speculations on the same via his Twitter post.

While 's Bollywood debut has been the talk of the town for the longest time, rumours about her featuring alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz in 's Student of the Year 3 spread all over the internet like wildfire. has always been sure about the fact that Suhana will complete her studies before dipping her toes into acting and the news of her debut film with Asim raised many eyebrows!

However, Karan Johar put an end to the speculations in his recent Twitter post and denied the rumours about signing Asim Riaz and Suhana Khan for Student of the Year 3. The filmmaker is known for launching fresh faces in Bollywood and kickstarting their career in the film industry but Karan has shown a red signal for this news. "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!", read his Tweet. Check it out:

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz rose to fame after featuring in the reality show. Sidharth Shukla took away the Bigg Boss 13 trophy but being the first runner up, Asim garnered a lot of love from the fans. Asim has previously appeared in a brief role in starrer Main Tera Hero and fans were happy hearing about his big Bollywood debut.

