Karan Johar describes his experience working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: 'There is nobody who...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks one of the most successful movies of Karan Johar. The filmmaker received immense praise for creating another unique love story. And, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who played the lead roles of Rocky and Rani in the film have been showered with love by the fans since its release. After the massive success of the film, on August 3, KJo and the team of RRKPK gathered for a press conference in Mumbai including Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, and others. During the event, Karan shared his experience of working with Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor and heaped praise on them.

Karan Johar describes his experience working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

During the press conference, Karan Johar described his experience working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The filmmaker returned to his directing seat after a long gap of seven years. He last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, he made his comeback with RRKPK featuring Ranveer Singh as the male lead. The filmmaker shared his working experience with both actors and revealed they brought a different energy to the sets.

KJo said, "There is nobody who kind of brings that energy on the film’s set that Ranveer gets. Issey pehle I worked with Ranbir Kapor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, who is actually calm and composed, someone who gets his own energy on the set. And now, working with Ranveer, he gave me a cultural shock."

The 51-year-old director further added that Ranveer works hard and "the enthusiasm that he gets is just to enhance his performance. I have not seen this kind of energy." Praising his character in RRKPK, Karan said that Ranveer extricated the true side of Rocky with his acting brilliance.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra and Shashank Khaitan. The cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Notably, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan worked as an assistant director in the film.