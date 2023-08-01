Karan Johar describes Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky Randhawa: ‘He was like male Poo and Ken’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the highly anticipated romantic drama that features talented actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been receiving excellent reviews. The project marked Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been receiving immense love from the audiences for reviving the commercial Hindi cinema genre after a gap. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has thoroughly impressed audiences with his stellar performance.

Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh’s character is like 'male Poo and Ken'

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar spoke extensively about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. According to director Johar, Rocky Randhawa was developed as an eccentric yet lovable young man, who is totally clueless about the actual world. Interestingly, the director described Ranveer's character as 'a male Poo and Ken' and opined that the actor played the role beautifully without being over the top. Karan Johar also confirmed that the actor has immensely contributed towards shaping up his character, with his extensive prep.

"Rocky needed to be this lovable boy. He had to be Poo but updated. He was like the male Poo, and he was like the Ken to Barbie. It's all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges" stated Karan Johar. "The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn't know his politics, he doesn't know about anything and he doesn't care because that's not what his aim is - it's kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself," explained the director.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt played Rani Chatterjee, the young Bengali journalist and Rocky's love interest in the film. Veteran actor Dharmendra essayed the role of Rocky's grandfather, while Jaya Bachchan played his grandmother. Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, appeared as Rani's grandmother, who has a past connection with Rocky's grandfather in the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features a stellar supporting cast including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Khistee Jog, Anjali Anand, and many others. The movie also features many popular Bollywood stars in cameo appearances.

