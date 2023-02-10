Karan Johar dressed to impress at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; Fans demand a ‘dola re dola’ video

Karan Johar is one of the most loved personalities in Bollywood. He has entertained us with a lot of films till now. Well, the man who has played cupid in many Bollywood love stories was an integral part of yet another grand wedding of showbiz. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of close friends and family. Kjo was present at the wedding and today he took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his looks from different functions at Sid-Kiara’s wedding.

In the first picture, we can see Karan Johar posing stylishly wearing his shimmery silver jacket over a brown kurta. The silver jacket makes him stand out in the crowd. Not to miss the big ring on his finger adds to his swag. In the next look, we can see Kjo wearing a purple kurta and paired a velvet dark purple coat over it. He layered his kurta with colourful embroidery shawl. Kjo completed his look with black shimmery shoes. In the next look we can see him wearing an off-white coloured kurta with orange patterns embroidered over it. He paired this kurta with white pyjama, silver shoes and a red and yellow dupatta. Indeed, he looked dapper in all the looks. Sharing his pictures, Karan wrote, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you!!!” In the comments section fans demanded a dola re dola dance video. For the unversed, in the Koffee With Karan episode featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Kiara had asked both Kjo and Shahid to dance on dola re dola.

Check out Karan Johar’s post: