Karan Johar drops a cryptic post on punctuality; Confused netizens ask him to 'tag the person'

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar never minces his words when it comes to sharing opinions on social media. On Sunday night, Karan left everyone surprised after he shared a long note on punctuality. He wrote a cryptic note and called out 'time offenders' who arrive late for meetings. He shared a picture with the word 'punctuality' written on it.

In his long note, KJo didn't mention any names. He wrote about how people arrive late for meetings and do not even bother to apologise. He said that being punctual is 'simple basic manners'. Karan's post read, "So…. The wonderful thing about Punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction…. It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations …. It’s simple basic manners….respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness ….Messaging “ on my way “…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. “On my way “…. So ??? You are meant to be … you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film…"

He added, "Then the worst! “ oh… I forgot!!!! “ why MR president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one …” too much traffic “ …. Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA…. Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated…. So here’s what you do…… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever …..#saynototardy."

Soon after he shared the post, celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Pearl Puri agreed with him. Ronit Roy commented, "Absolutely! My father taught me if you’re 15 minutes early then you’re on time and I always am." Netizens were also seen reacting to his post. A user wrote, "It’s okay we’ll find out on the next season of kwk." Another user wrote, "Don't let Shahrukh see this." Some even asked him to tag the person. A comment read, "Don’t be shy, tag the person."

Karan's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated to release on July 28. It also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

