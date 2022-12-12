Karan Johar drops a cute VIDEO as his twins Yash and Roohi react to wearing 'fashionable' outfits like him

The bond shared between a father and his children is indeed a pure feeling that cannot be merely poured out in a few words. Karan Johar , the ace filmmaker of Bollywood films, shares a close bond with his kids Yash and Roohi. In a recent development, Karan Johar has dropped an adorably cute video featuring his twins Yash and Roohi. These little kids have taken the internet by a storm with their “fashion sense”.

On Sunday evening, Karan Johar dropped a video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi wearing all-black sweatshirts with matching black joggers. Soon as the video begins, Karan, who recorded them, can be heard saying to them, “Wow. Matching matching matching.”

Responding to him, Roohi, with an innocent look on her face, replies, “We are very fashionable.” Yash then added, “We are dressing up like dada.” Karan, who is clearly enjoying spending quality time with his children, says, “I take that as a compliment” and signs off the video session with his signature ‘toodles.’

Karan, while dropping this video on Instagram, captioned, “Dressing up like Dada! #mypuddings #mylife #roohiyash”

In this post, Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, and new-mom in B-Town Bipasha Basu dropped red hearts in the comments section.