Karan Johar drops a rugged pic of Shah Rukh Khan as he hails the 'Emperor' in his review post Jawan release

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has been released worldwide today. The film has been well-received by audiences, with praise for the chemistry between the lead pair and the performances of the supporting cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and lead antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is expected to perform strongly at the box office, potentially breaking previous records. It has garnered support from celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, who shared a special post for Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan 'emperor' after release of Jawan

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently tasted success with his romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram Stories on the evening of September 7. He shared a rugged still of his dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an intense expression, exuding his evergreen charm. Karan simply captioned the photo as 'Emperor,' which presumably signifies SRK's stardom. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to fans for giving love to Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have turned the release of Jawan into a festival-like celebration. They have organized rallies, dance performances, cake-cutting ceremonies, and even set off fireworks, creating an atmosphere of mass hysteria. Numerous videos and pictures showcasing the fans' enthusiasm for the actor have surfaced on the internet. Earlier on the release day, King Khan conveyed his thanks to his fans and well-wishers on X (formerly Twitter) for their steadfast support, both within and beyond the cinema halls. He also pledged to show his appreciation in return, saying, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theaters and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan.”

The Atlee directorial is on track for a record-breaking opening day at the Indian box office, with early trends suggesting it could earn around Rs 62 to 63 crore, making it the biggest opening day for a Hindi film. It's also poised for a Pan India opening ranging from Rs 67 to 72 crore, which would be another all-time record, depending on the performance of the evening shows.

