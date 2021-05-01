  1. Home
Karan Johar drops an adorable PHOTO of his kids Yash & Roohi as they pose; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan love it

Karan Johar took to social media to share an endearing photo of his munchkins Roohi and Yash as they spent time studying from home amid the lockdown. The adorable photo left many celebs gushing including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and others.
Mumbai
Owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, schools too have been closed and many star kids are also resorting to online schooling. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the cutest photo of his munchkins Yash and Roohi on social media to give all a glimpse of their online school shenanigans. The heartwarming photo that was shared by Karan managed to evoke an overwhelmingly sweet reaction from netizens including many Bollywood stars like Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a cute photo in which we could see Yash and Roohi striking a pose together. Both the cuties could be seen clad in casuals. However, the thing that caught everyone's attention was the fact that both Yash and Roohi were wearing life jackets. Roohi was seen clad in a black tee with tights and a yellow life jacket. On the other hand, Yash was seen clad in a white tee with green trousers and sneakers. The little one also was seen sporting an orange life jacket. In his caption, Karan equated schools as life jackets and thanked Yash and Roohi's school for their efforts. 

Take a look at Karan's post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as Karan shared the photo, celebs started pouring in comments. Neetu wrote, "Adorbsssss." On the other hand, Varun Dhawan wrote, "I went to littlebopeep as well." To this Karan replied, "@varundvn you were a prized “student “ and continue to be."

Meanwhile, from time to time, Karan has been sharing glimpses of his lockdown with kids Yash and Roohi. From their closet shenanigans to them trolling their father's fashion choices, Yash and Roohi managed to become extremely popular in the past year, all thanks to Karan's social media posts about them. 

Also Read|Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi team up Alia Bhatt's gifts with 'dada's shoes' and turn into cute baby posers

Credits :Karan johar Instagram

