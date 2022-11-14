Karan Johar drops cute VIDEO of his kids dancing, singing Disco Deewane; Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky 'like' post
Karan Johar on Sunday dropped a cute video of his kids dancing and singing Disco Deewane from Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Student of the Year. Have a look here.
Popular filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday dropped a cute video of his children Yash and Roohi dancing to the tunes of ‘Disco Deewane’--which is a popular song from the film Student of the Year. The song featured actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles. In an attempt to copy the version of the song, Yash and Roohi looked absolutely confident and cute together which has surely won the hearts of the netizens.
Karan Johar’s latest Instagram post featuring Yash and Roohi
Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017 through surrogacy. Since then, the filmmaker has been treating fans with lovely and adorable glimpses of the two kids. In the latest development, Karan Johar shared a cute video featuring his kids wherein they were singing and dancing to the tune of ‘Disco Deewane’.
Taking it to Instagram, KJo captioned it by saying, “This is the third version of #discodeewane! Please take note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!”
Reacting to this, singer Vishal Dadlani, who sang this song, wrote, “Hahahahahaha, amazing!!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!”
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is also Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, wrote, “Awww”
Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped red hearts in the comments section as well. Meanwhile, actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif liked the post by the filmmaker.
Do have a look here.
Karan Johar pens down a cryptic poem, says “Logon Se Toh Behtar Hai Tanhai' in an Instagram story
Karan Johar, on Sunday, just hours before dropping a post featuring his kids, had dropped a cryptic Instagram story. While some say that the filmmaker is unleashing the inner poet within him, some are yet wondering why has the filmmaker opted to drop such a post.
“Koi kisi ka nahi hai, Suni thi yeh cynical aawaz, Experience ne bata diya ke nahi hai yeh koi hidden Raaz, "Love yourself” apanane ki bahut koshish ki, Lekin akele kaha koi bitaye zindagi, Log phir aa gaye, phir wohi baat dauhrayee, Logon se toh behtar hai tanhai, Yes positive hai... yeh baaat maan lo, Armour ab lag gaya hai... yeh baat thaan lo, Kacche rishton ko taaqat kya dena, Taaqat khud mein ho... isi ka naam hai jeena…,” wrote Karan Johar.
On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced the release date of his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This film will release on April 28, 2023.
