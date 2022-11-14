Karan Johar drops cute VIDEO of his kids dancing, singing Disco Deewane; Alia Bhatt, Katrina-Vicky 'like' post

Popular filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday dropped a cute video of his children Yash and Roohi dancing to the tunes of ‘Disco Deewane’--which is a popular song from the film Student of the Year . The song featured actors Varun Dhawan , Alia Bhatt , and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles. In an attempt to copy the version of the song, Yash and Roohi looked absolutely confident and cute together which has surely won the hearts of the netizens.

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017 through surrogacy. Since then, the filmmaker has been treating fans with lovely and adorable glimpses of the two kids. In the latest development, Karan Johar shared a cute video featuring his kids wherein they were singing and dancing to the tune of ‘Disco Deewane’.

Taking it to Instagram, KJo captioned it by saying, “This is the third version of #discodeewane! Please take note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!”

Reacting to this, singer Vishal Dadlani, who sang this song, wrote, “Hahahahahaha, amazing!!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is also Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, wrote, “Awww”

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped red hearts in the comments section as well. Meanwhile, actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif liked the post by the filmmaker.

Do have a look here.