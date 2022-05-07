Karan Johar drops fiery PICS from Koffee With Karan 7 sets as he begins shooting for new season

Karan Johar is back to brewing some ‘Koffee’! Yes, the much-awaited, and popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 has finally gone on floors. The producer-filmmaker took to his social media space a few moments back and shared glimpses from the grandiose set.

Taking to his Instagram space, Karan Johar shared a couple of photos from KWK sets. In the pictures, he can be seen looking absolutely dapper as he sat on a chair holding the popular ‘Koffee’ cup. He showcased his style game as he oozed oomph in a black suit. The jacket he adorned had gorgeous work done featuring a golden bird in flight. KJo struck a couple of stylish poses as the pictures were clicked. Sharing the photo, Karan captioned the post, “Back to brewing some koffee! (coffee mug emoji) #KoffeeWithKaran #HotstarSpecials @disneyplushotstar @dharmaticent.”

As soon as the post hit the ‘gram, excited fans and netizens showered it with likes and comments.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

A few days back, Karan shocked everyone as he teased netizens announcing that his chat show would not be back for another season. However, he soon announced that it would not be back on television screens as it’s going to be direct-to-digital platforms this year.

Apart from the chat show, Karan is also back to direction with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Furthermore, his production house is also backing several upcoming projects and films which are currently in the pipeline.

