Karan Johar drops inside PIC of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash; SEE

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday in style and clearly is defining that age is just a number that cannot bring down the enthusiasm of celebrations. She is a role model for many who believe that women cannot pursue their profession, be it acting or otherwise, after getting married. She is known for contributing a number of blockbusters in the Bollywood film industry namely by films like Jab We Met, Heroine, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few.

The Bollywood diva is celebrating her birthday keeping her party mode on. Being a mother of two kids-Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan ---this Kapoor bahu does not let any moment to celebrate this day with zest and fervour. Her best friend in B-Town, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped an inside picture of the party and we just loved it. Both the leading Bollywood celebrities were seen donning black colored attires and kept their makeup simple yet elegant.