Karan Johar drops inside PIC of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash; SEE
Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped an inside picture of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday bash and you can’t give it a miss.
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday in style and clearly is defining that age is just a number that cannot bring down the enthusiasm of celebrations. She is a role model for many who believe that women cannot pursue their profession, be it acting or otherwise, after getting married. She is known for contributing a number of blockbusters in the Bollywood film industry namely by films like Jab We Met, Heroine, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few.
The Bollywood diva is celebrating her birthday keeping her party mode on. Being a mother of two kids-Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan ---this Kapoor bahu does not let any moment to celebrate this day with zest and fervour. Her best friend in B-Town, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped an inside picture of the party and we just loved it. Both the leading Bollywood celebrities were seen donning black colored attires and kept their makeup simple yet elegant.
For the unversed, Kareena and Karan are best friends since time immemorial. Remember Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan? Notably, it is Kareena who has graced the Koffee couch for all the seasons of the chat show. The impeccable bond between the two was witnessed on Wednesday night as well during Kareena’s birthday bash.
Kareena Kapoor’s initial days in Bollywood involved her memorable role as ‘Pooh’ in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham ---a film that was directed by KJo himself.
Daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor, Kareena has carved out her own niche in the Hindi film industry. On a personal front, she is married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012 and is blessed with two kids- Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Also Read: INSIDE PICS of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday celebration at dad Randhir’s house courtesy- Karisma Kapoor