Karan Johar drops inside PICS from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: ‘Hum saath saath hai’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding festivities have garnered the attention of the entire Nation. The film fanatics, netizens, and die-hard fans of the Shershaah couple have been eagerly waiting for every available picture and video from the grand wedding, which was held in Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Along with the couple's family members and close friends, a very few film industry members including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, senior actress Juhi Chawla, and others attended Sidharth and Kiara's intimate wedding ceremony. Karan Johar drops inside pictures from the Sidharth-Kiara wedding

The celebrated filmmaker, who launched Sidharth Malhotra in the film industry, and shares a warm bond with Kiara Advani, was all emotional as two of his favourite people entered wedlock. Karan Johar, who enjoyed the Shershaah couple's grand wedding to the fullest, recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped some inside pictures from the wedding festivities. In the pictures, Johar is seen posing with his close friends including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty, stylist Tanya Gavir, and his other friends. Check out Karan Johar's Instagram post below:

Aarti Shetty also took to her official Instagram handles and shared some lovely pictures with Karan Johar, which were mostly clicked at the Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeeth ceremonies of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Both Karan Johar and Aarti's pictures give a clear glimpse of the grand interiors of the Suryagarh palace, Jaisalmer, which was the venue of all the wedding festivities.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding The much-loved B'town couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony according to Punjabi Hindu customs. As reported earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities began with a welcome lunch which was held on February 5, Sunday. It was followed by the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, and a grand Sangeet event. As per the latest updates, Sidharth and Kiara will head to Mumbai on February 11 and are planning to throw a grand reception party for their Bollywood friends and colleagues on Sunday, February 12 at a popular hotel in South Mumbai.

