Karan Johar drops Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji's PIC ahead of Brahmastra's release: Countdown begins

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. Brahmastra has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore making it the costliest Hindi film ever. The film – officially titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva – is the first of a planned trilogy. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Now, ahead of Brahmastra's release, producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji, he captioned it: "The countdown begins!!!!!! #Brahmastra." The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Meanwhile, the makers recently revealed that the movie will be released on 8000 screens across the globe; 5000 screens in India and 3000 screens overseas.

Check out Ranbir, Alia and Ayan's PIC:

Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. For the unversed, Ayan came up with the idea of making Brahmastra when he was busy with Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and the film has been in the making for almost a decade. The shooting started around five years ago. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra.

The film was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years. It has been filmed in locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2.

