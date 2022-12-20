Karan Johar drops UNSEEN PIC of Taimur on his 6th birthday; Says ‘Yash and Roohi can’t wait to celebrate'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan are celebrating his sixth birthday today. The birthday boy is currently in Gstaad, Switzerland vacationing with his parents and younger brother Jeh. However, the couple have celebrated his pre-birthday before leaving for vacation. Well, today wishes have been coming in from all corners for Taimur. Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and others shared pictures and videos on the social handle. Karan Johar also wished Taimur by sharing an unseen picture.

‘Can’t wait to celebrate with you’

Taking to his official Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “Happy Birthday Tim. Yash and Roohi can’t wait to celebrate with you.’ In the picture, Yash is seen giving hug to Taimur. Karisma shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim Big boy now.” Soha shared a video featuring Taimur and Inaaya. Soha also penned a birthday note for Taimur and it read, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni #happybirthday #timandinni."