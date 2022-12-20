Karan Johar drops UNSEEN PIC of Taimur on his 6th birthday; Says ‘Yash and Roohi can’t wait to celebrate'
Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared the picture as a wish.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan are celebrating his sixth birthday today. The birthday boy is currently in Gstaad, Switzerland vacationing with his parents and younger brother Jeh. However, the couple have celebrated his pre-birthday before leaving for vacation. Well, today wishes have been coming in from all corners for Taimur. Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and others shared pictures and videos on the social handle. Karan Johar also wished Taimur by sharing an unseen picture.
‘Can’t wait to celebrate with you’
Taking to his official Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “Happy Birthday Tim. Yash and Roohi can’t wait to celebrate with you.’ In the picture, Yash is seen giving hug to Taimur. Karisma shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim Big boy now.” Soha shared a video featuring Taimur and Inaaya. Soha also penned a birthday note for Taimur and it read, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni #happybirthday #timandinni."
Take a look here:
Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a sweet throwback picture of Saif holding baby Taimur. Recently, ahead of his birthday, Bebo and Saif hosted a grand birthday bash for Taimur. The theme was Star Wars and the birthday boy had a gala time at the party.
Kareena’s work front:
She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film. She is said to be playing a detective in the film, which will not have a male lead. She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops cute PIC of Taimur; Shows what her family loves the most
A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their so... Read more