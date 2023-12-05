Karan Johar dubs Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's KWK8 episode precious for THIS reason
Karan Johar deems Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's episode on Koffee With Karan 8 as his most cherished of all seasons for a special reason. Read on to find out more.
Karan Johar has successfully concluded the filming of Season 8 of Koffee with Karan, the beloved celebrity talk show that stirred Bollywood buzz for months. During a press conference following the show's wrap, Johar candidly shared that his standout moment was witnessing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video for the first time.
Karan Johar is touched by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sharing their wedding video on the show
In a press meeting today, Karan Johar shed light on why Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video stands out as the most precious moment from the latest season of Koffee with Karan. Johar emphasized the emotional depth of the video, attributing it to the genuine sentiments from the hearts and souls of the couple. He revealed that it was Deepika and Ranveer's own idea to share the video on the show, a gesture that deeply touched the filmmaker.
Expressing gratitude for their openness, Johar acknowledged the video as an exceptionally private glimpse into their lives. Those 4 minutes, the duration of the video, are deemed by the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director as perhaps the most precious moments in the history of Koffee with Karan across all seasons shared not only with him but with the entire world.
