Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan's production houses come under the radar of Income Tax Department

The production houses owned by Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and others have recently come under the radar of the IT department. Read on to know more.

Bollywood celebrities often make headlines and get mired in controversies due to various reasons. Recently, the owners of some of the most popular production houses of B-town have come under the radar of the Income Tax Department which has piqued the curiosity of the gossip mongers. If media reports are to be believed, these production houses have come under the scanner IT department officials for the deduction of less than required tax before paying extras from their wages.

The Economic Times reports that the production houses deduct 2 percent TDS instead of 10 percent before paying the extras who work on their projects. Well, the readers will be shocked to know that the names of seven well-known Bollywood production houses have been taken in this regard which include Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, ’s Dharma Productions, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment & Films, Ajay Rai’s Jar Pictures and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films.

This news has now been confirmed by a senior official from the IT department who has also said that a survey has been conducted on these production houses. The official, however, also mentioned that no decision has been taken yet. Well, this is not the first time that the entertainment industry has fallen under the radar of the IT department. A few days back, numerous well-known celebs from the South Film Industry fell under the scanner of the IT department when their houses and production houses were raided.

