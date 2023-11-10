Karan Johar engages in fun banter with paps as he leaves from Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali bash; Watch

Karan Johar is an Indian celebrity who is known for not mincing his words and digging up some masaledaar gossip in his talk show. However, he is also a light-hearted person who likes to maintain relationships, be it with Bollywood stars or the paparazzi waiting to click him. Recently, he was spotted engaging in a fun banter with the paps.

Karan Johar engages in fun banter with paparazzi

Since Diwali is around the corner, B-town stars have already started attending parties and events organized by many Indian celebs. Recently, Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash which was graced by famous filmmaker Karan Johar. A video of him exiting the party has now gone viral.

While leaving the venue, KJo posed for the many paparazzi who were waiting outside. In the video, he can be seen engaging in a sweet banter with them. As he posed, the camera persons rooted for him and also complimented the vibrant graphic kurta that he was wearing. As they wished the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director ‘Happy Diwali’, he also wished them with folded hands.

As soon as he was about to sit in his luxury car, one of the paps told him that they were waiting there only for him. Karan sweetly acknowledged him and responded in his typical style. He said, “There are more people inside,” KJo smiled and left the venue.

Take a look:

Apart from him, actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the rather private party.

Karan Johar’s work front

Ever since his directorial debut in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar established himself as a talented filmmaker. From there on, his journey to the top began. He is still known for making movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many other projects as a producer and director. He also has an impressive line-up of movies that he’s currently producing namely Yodha, Jigra, Singham Again, and Bedhadak. Some of these are expected to be released sometime next year.

