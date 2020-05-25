Karan Johar enjoys some birthday love as kids Yash and Roohi cut his birthday cake; Watch VIDEO

Karan Johar shares birthday video featuring Yash Johar, Roohi Johar and mommy Hiroo Johar as he celebrates it with cake. Check out the latest lockdown with the Johar's video.

is celebrating his birthday today and as it turns out, he has put together his toodles video along with the lockdown series as he enjoys some birthday love from his family. The filmmaker shared a video of all the birthday love he has been receiving from kids Yash Johar, Roohi Johar and mommy Hiroo Johar. As usual, we cannot get enough of the twins as they always manage to bring a smile on our faces.

The video sees Karan's birthday cake which is the letter K with some frosting and loads of chocolate. As Karan asks his kids to cut the cake on his behalf, he soon asks them if he can eat it but it looks like they don't want him to get fat and tell him not to. Meanwhile, Yash begins eating the cake on his own and KJo is left wondering how they cut the cake and now they are eating it on their own too.

Check out Karan Johar's video here:

Meanwhile, KJo has been receiving all the love from his fellow colleagues on his big day including the likes of , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and many others. While Alia did ensure she has us gushing over her sweet message, Kareena wished his pout partner with a happy photo and the wishes continue to come in even at this time of the day.

Credits :Instagram

