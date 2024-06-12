Karan Johar explains why entourage cost is 'the least' problem; takes dig at actors who are ‘not in touch with reality’

After a tweet from Pinkvilla journalist Himesh Mankad about the entourage costs went viral on social media, the topic has become one of the most talked about subjects in the industry. At the trailer launch event of Karan Johar-backed film Kill, this topic was discussed where the filmmaker-producer took a dig at actors.

He also shared that entourage costs are the least problem and added that it will one day eventually costs a lot of damage to the eco-system.

Karan Johar candidly speaks about entourage costs

At the trailer launch event of Kill, Karan Johar was asked to share his thoughts on the entourage costs that are rising in the industry. Explaining it in detail, the producer said, "Entourage cost is the least of our problems. It's the main remuneration of the actor that has to be looked at again."

He continued that actors should understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of the movies are, and how tough it is to maneuver through making a massive motion picture of any magnitude in size.

"Because you have so many costs and above the line costs which is what comes from the actors is not viable then it becomes impossible to mount the film," he shared.

KJo highlighted how a single movie star must review what they are asking for because often there will be certain producers that will pay that money because they want to make that film. Raising his concern over the same, he further said that it will eventually costs a lot of damage to the entire system and the ecosystem.

Karan Johar says actors are not really in touch with reality

Taking a light dig at the actors, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said that they can take all the entourage they want but the real issue is their mothership costs.

"They have to look at that and say there can be back and deals, percentage of profit, and slabs of box office as per performance-based remuneration. All that is possible but every actor has to really look within because a lot of them are not really in touch with reality," he concluded.

More about Kill

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill stars Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan in key roles. Backed by Karan Johar, the film will hit theaters on July 5.

