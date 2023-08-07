Karan Johar expresses 'deepest gratitude' as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani crosses 100 crore milestone

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been receiving immense praise and applause since its release. Karan Johar's directorial once again won the hearts of fans with its unique storytelling and a new flavor of embracing love. The story of Rocky, a Punjabi boy, and Rani, a Bengali girl dealing with their families to keep their love alive motivates young lovers of today's generation. The moviegoers are rushing to the theaters to experience the magic of KJo's directing after seven long years. The film has already crossed 100 crores at the Indian box office and worldwide it crossed Rs. 200 crores. Amid this good news, the filmmaker shared a long emotional post to thank everyone and expressed his deepest gratitude.

Karan Johar expresses deepest gratitude as RRKPK crosses 100 crore milestone

A while ago Karan Johar took to his Instagram and posted a long emotional message to express his deepest gratitude as Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani crossed the 100 crore milestone at the Indian box office and worldwide it crossed Rs. 200 crores.

KJo shared a small clip where glimpses of the film can be seen with the message "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Worldwide Prem Khaani 210 CR* at the Global Box Office." He captioned the post, "To everyone - thank you! (purple heart)."

Praising the writing team of the film, the filmmaker wrote, "I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the writing forces of this film - Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy, who guided me through the narrative journey of our film. Special mention to Ishita Moitra, who brought so much humour, introspection, and cinema drama to the screenplay and crackling dialogues. The entire writing process would not have been possible without the creative governance & brilliance of Somen Mishra."

On the other hand, Karan thanked the entire cast and crew of the film. Sharing his experience of how he felt before the release of the film, KJo wrote, "But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love."

Meanwhile, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released on July 28. The cast of the film also includes veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

