Karan Johar expresses gratitude as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 23

One of the most iconic romantic comedies in Bollywood for the last 2 decades is Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota. Today, the film has clocked 23 years today and the filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to share a special note as the film hits a milestone. The film was the directorial debut for Karan and it starred Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in the lead. It also has Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram handle, Karan thanked the cast, the crew of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and wrote, "23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories! This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today. Gratitude to the best cast, crew & the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you." Along with this, he shared a video montage featuring the SRK, Kajol and Rani's scenes from the film.

Take a look:

As soon Karan shared the video, celebs began reacting to post featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani. Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, Sania Mirza and Dia Mirza showered love Karan's post as he celebrated the milestone of his debut film.

Meanwhile, amid this, Karan Johar has begun work on his new project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With this, Karan returns to the helm after a while. It will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Also Read|Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri spoke to Aryan Khan via video call from Arthur Road Jail