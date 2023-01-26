Karan Johar exults at Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s Rs 100 crore box office collection: ‘Love trumps hate’

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! King Khan, who took a gap of over 4 years, has returned to the big screen with Pathaan, which was released in theatres yesterday. Pathaan took the box office by storm as the Hindi version made a Rs 55 crore plus opening. Pathaan saw a global release on over 8000 screens, and the film hit a century at global box office in a single day, as it made around Rs 103 crore (worldwide figures)! Karan Johar has now reacted to the news of Pathaan making over Rs 100 crore in a single day, and has praised not just the cast of the film, but also the director and producers!

Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared a poster of Pathaan. Sharing his joy at the worldwide box office numbers of Pathaan, he wrote, “Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi (Aditya Chopra)… Sid (Siddharth Anand), Deepika, John!!! Wow." Adding firecracker emojis, KJo wrote, “Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..." Take a look at his Instagram story below.

Karan Johar reviews Pathaan

After watching Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, Karan Johar shared his review of the film. KJo was mighty impressed with not just the actors, but also the director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra.

Sharing the poster of Pathaan, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!”

He further added, “Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!”