Karan Johar-Farah Khan engage in fun banter at Yash-Roohi’s Disney-themed birthday bash-WATCH Video

Karan Johar is a proud parent to two kids- Yash and Roohi Johar. The twins recently celebrated their 6 th birthday, and KJo hosted a grand bash for them. The Disney-themed bash was attended by many celebs and their kids. Gauri Khan, son AbRam, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty with her kids Vihan and Samisha were spotted attending Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash. Farah Khan also attended the star-studded bash, and now Karan Johar has shared a fun ‘toodles’ video which features Farah dressed as Minnie Mouse at Yash and Roohi’s bash.

The video shared by Karan Johar shows Farah Khan in a pink top, with Minnie Mouse ears on her head. The video gives a quick glimpse of the Disney-themed decor, and the food that was served at the bash. Farah is seen holding a lollipop, and Karan Johar pokes fun at her by saying, “At a bash, a Disney bash, and guess who we found? Minnie Mouse!! Wow But is there anything Mini about you?” Farah, in turn, gives it back to KJo, and says, “There's nothing mini about me, but I know there's something mini about you!!” They both say ‘toodles’ to each other before the video ends.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “A mini moment with the incorrigible @farahkhankunder #karah.” Farah Khan commented on the post, and wrote, “A “ Mini Me “moment with my favourite reeler.” A comment on the post read, “Lol these #karah moments so humorous,” while another Instagram user wrote, “lol you guys.” Check out the video below.