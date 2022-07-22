Karan Johar on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7: Was trying to be nice

Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan 7 is creating waves ever since the show premiered on July 7th. It started with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests. Later, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were invited to grace the show for episode 2. The duo got candid about their respective personal, and professional lives and also talked about their friendship, dating life, trips, and much more. Even though the episode had several fun revelations, netizens slammed Karan Johar for being biased towards Janhvi over Sara.

While Janhvi and Sara haven't yet reacted to the claims. Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has finally reacted to the allegations, and at the trailer launch event of Liger in Mumbai, KJo said: "That's completely untrue. Infact I was feeling bad because Janhvi lost the Rapid Fire and the Game round, too. So, it was just a process of being nice towards her and everyone read it wrong." Further, he added that he loves Sara and Janhvi dearly. Karan also said that they are not only wonderful artists and girls, but they are kids he has known since they were three years old. "So there is no question of bias. Not with them, never," Johar added. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh while Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

Meanwhile, Koffee with Karan Season 7 is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. On Thursday, the third episode aired which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her debut on the show alongside Akshay Kumar.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Janhvi, on the other hand, will feature in GoodLuck Jerry, Mili, Bawaal, and Mr And Mrs Mahi.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 3: Here's some jaw-dropping revelations by Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu