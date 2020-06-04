Karan Johar is fed up of his 'work from home' situation as he pens down his thoughts in a letter; See Pic

Looks like Karan Johar is increasingly growing tired of staying indoors and working. Well, we feel you! Check out the filmmaker's post below.

has managed to keep up his date with social media constantly during this lockdown period. He has done two things on a an almost-regular basis. First, sharing adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi that instantly puts a smile on our faces. Second, to share his thoughts in a letter addressing his emotions or inanimate objects. On Thursday, he shared a new letter that was from his 'office' to 'work from home'. Well, as bizarre as it sounds, it is also hilarious. Looks like the filmmaker is increasingly growing tired of staying indoors and working. Well, we feel you!

In the letter shared on Karan's Instagram Story, the director said, "What have I done to deserve this??? I have structure, organistion and also quiet corner for quickies...all you have is lethargy and self help! You don't deserve to be the flavour of the season. All my hate, Office."

Take a look at Karan's post below:

Recently, the filmmaker joined millions across the world to mark 'Blackout Tuesday' in support for George Floyd. However, Karan was slammed by netizens for turning a blind eye to minority issues back home. One user commented, "where were you when Indian minorities were supressed.?" While another asked, "Talk about minority issues in India tooo. That would be more appropriated (sic)."

What is your take on Karan Johar's post? Let us know in the comments below.

