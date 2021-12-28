Karan Johar 'fed up' with younger actors demanding Rs 20-30 crore: Want to show what their film opened to.

Karan Johar recently sat down for a conversation with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion and opened up pay disparity in the film industry. While Zoya Akhtar called the pay gap between actors and technicians "offensive", Karan said that he was "fed up" with the younger order of Bollywood charging an insane amount of money.

The filmmaker said that several young actors today are yet to prove their mettle at the box office today and despite that they have been raising their fee by 10 times.

Karan said, "There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to."

When asked how a production house like Dharma Productions cannot refuse such actors quoting high fees, Karan said that it is not possible but a better deal can be struck. However, he added, that it wasn’t fair to pay actors such high fees and pay much lesser to artistes like editors, writers and cinematographers.

“I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special," Karan said adding that he wondered why he paid some actors 15 crores, and an editor Rs 55 lakhs.

