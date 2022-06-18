Karan Johar feels Bollywood would have 'lynched' had it made KGF: We aren’t given the same leeway

Filmmaker Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. There's no denying the fact that KJo is one of the most successful filmmakers in the film industry. He recently spoke about the debate about Hindi cinema v/s South Cinema and said that if Kannada-language period action film, KGF was made in Bollywood today, and said that filmmakers in the Hindi industry are not given enough “leeway” which the South industry enjoys.

Talking to the Film Companion, KJo said, "When I read the reviews of KGF, I’m like if we made this, we would be lynched. But here, everybody is like ‘Oh it was a celebration, a party’ and it was. I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate to? (If we had made this, then?)” Further, he said that it works both ways and he feels like they are not given any kind of leeway, and then they are trying to be somebody else. "So, we are all over the place. We are living a dual existence and we have to stop," said the 50-year-old director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director is currently gearing up for the release of his next production JugJugg Jeeyo which features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, which is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

He is also slated to make his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release on 10 February 2023. Recently, Karan also announced his next directorial venture- an action film on his birthday and revealed that he will kickstart the shooting in April 2023.

