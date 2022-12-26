Karan Johar feels grateful as he wraps up 2022, shares VIDEO featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & more celebs

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar indeed had a very memorable 2022. The founder of Dharma Productions produced two films this year—Jugjugg Jeeyo and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva performed exceedingly well at the box office. While Jugjugg Jeeyo earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office, Brahmastra earned over Rs 400 crores at the global level. Not only this, Season 7 of his chat show Koffee With Karan was aired in August-September this year and was received well on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Also, Karan appeared as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Recently in December beginning, the film Govinda Naam Mera was released on Disney Plus Hotstar that is produced by Dharma Productions. This film is doing well on the OTT platform. Karan Johar feels grateful as he wraps up 2022 Taking to Instagram, the popular filmmaker shared a video wherein he felt grateful to all his fans and well-wishers as 2022 draws to an end. He captioned this video, “Calling it an almost wrap on 2022 and what a year it has been! Grateful.” In the video, we can see Bollywood celebs namely Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, etc. Further, the video shows glimpses from Koffee With Karan, Brahmastra promotions, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Watch Video here