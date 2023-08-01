Karan Johar FINALLY reacts to Alia-Ranveer's hair flip scene from RRKPK being compared to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has finally been released after a long wait for the fans. The Karan Johar directorial has received immense praise for showcasing romance and family drama, and also for addressing societal issues in a humorous way. One of the highlights of the film is the palpable chemistry between lead stars Ranveer and Alia, which was criticized by the netizens prior to the release. Now, director Karan Johar has finally reacted to the allegations and the comparison of the couple with the iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Prior to the release of the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the chemistry of the lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had come under the scanner of the netizens. When the first track of the film Tum Kya Mile was released, people were quick to judge and suggested that the couple lacked chemistry. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar addressed these allegations and pointed out that Ranveer and Alia have beautiful chemistry. He said, “Yeh kahaan se aaya mujhe samajh hi nahi aata, unki itni chemistry hai (I don’t know where this came from, they have such brilliant chemistry). How can you show chemistry in two minutes?”

Karan Johar on comparisons between pairs of Ranveer-Alia and Shah Rukh-Kajol

The netizens had also compared Ranveer and Alia’s hair flip scene with that of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Suraj Hua Maddham. To this, the filmmaker said, “There was so much chatter about that hair-flip. I didn’t even notice it, I was like, ‘Did he really move his head? Okay maybe.’ I saw it later…”

Karan added that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are such an iconic pair and it is not possible to match their chemistry. He said, “How can you live up to that? You can’t, right? But I still wanted to satisfy my urge to go to Kashmir and shoot a love song. Hoga comparison, of course hoga. Maine hi woh gaane banaye hain, main phirse kar raha hoon (Of course there’ll be comparisons. I made those songs, and now I’m doing it again).”

Now that the film is running in theaters, the internet has only been praising the chemistry of Ranveer and Alia and have been giving the film immense love. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on its way to become a box office hit.