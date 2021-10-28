Many Bollywood buffs love Karan Johar’s movies for the happy-feeling that it leaves behind and the positive energy radiated by it. Most of the ace director’s films is a tad higher in terms of emotion and compassion that can leave one dripping with overflowing zeal. Be it the highly posh locations, realistic-looking sets, songs that highly over-flow with love and passion; his movies wave a wand of his K-Mantra. However, it appears that recently he was moved by someone else when it came to deciphering the real meaning of ‘seeking love’.

Wondering who it was? It so happened that the filmmaker on Wednesday night took to social media to give fans an insight into his late-night readings. It appears that a quote by poet Rumi struck a chord with the Bollywood director so much that he ended up sharing it online among his Instagram family. The quote is all about breaking barriers that one created for themselves and experiencing the true form of love. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Karan Johar last directed a part of the Netflix anthology, Ghost stories. As a producer, he has a slew of bid-budgeted movies lined up for release. His production banner has backed Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Ananya Panday’s Liger and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Apart from this, he also donned the hat of a host for the digital version of the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss. The show was streamed on the OTT Voot App for the first six weeks. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged victorious and ended up lifting the winner’s trophy.

