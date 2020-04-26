Karan Johar flaunts his grey hair in latest selfie after Varun Dhawan calls him 'Bond Villain'

Sharing a selfie with the perfect pout, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Black white and grey." Check out his all natural look below.

has been raking up a storm on social media, thanks to his children Yash and Roohi Johar. The adorable twins have been having a blast amid this lockdown with their dad and Karan has been documenting it for his millions of Instagram followers. Recently, Karan even confessed that daughter Roohi called him a 'buddha' and pointed out at his white hair on camera. And now that the truth is out in the open, the filmmaker decided to go ahead and flaunt his grey's.

Sharing a selfie with the perfect pout, Karan took to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Black white and grey." In the monochrome photo, Karan be seen posing in a basic T-shirt with his grey hair and we are loving this au naturale look. On 's birthday on Friday, Karan even appeared on a video chat with his student who called him a 'bond villain' because of his grey's.

Sporting grey hair, Karan said, "I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday." Adding, "Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my grays a bit. We are anyway at home with my kids and mom, I don't have to show it to anyone and also giving a break to my hair from all the chemicals." To this Varun replied saying, "You look like a Bond villain."

Check out Karan's latest selfie and chat with Varun Dhawan below:

