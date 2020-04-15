Karan Johar flaunts his hair in a recent post; says grey matters
On Instagram Stories, Johar posted an extreme close-up shot of himself, which displays his grey hair.
He captioned the image, saying: "Grey matters".
Lately, all through the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Karan Johar has been posting several snapshot and videos of his toddlers, Yash and Roohi.
For a change, this time, the filmmaker has chosen to post something that is wholly about himself.
On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer "Takht" coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
