Karan Johar flaunts his love for denim as he returns from London with kids Yash and Roohi; PICS

Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. He is one of the greatest filmmakers who has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.

The director was seen having the time of his life in London with his kids- Yash, Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. Now, KJo has finally returned from his family holiday to Mumbai and was spotted by the shutterbugs. The filmmaker was seen making a statement in an all-black outfit. He was seen wearing a comfy long white coloured t-shirt which he had paired with black pyjamas and a pair of sneakers. To complete his look, he added a denim jacket. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, the actor also wore a mouth mask. KJo's mother was also seen arriving in a wheelchair in her trademark kaftans.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the director is currently gearing up to make his return to the small screen with the seventh season of his hit talk show Koffee With Karan. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season. The show will begin streaming from 7 July onwards.

He will also make his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release on 10 February 2023. Recently, Karan also announced his next directorial venture- an action film and revealed that he will kickstart the shooting in April 2023.

