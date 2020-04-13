Karan Johar gets called 'dirty' by his twins Yash and Roohi as they order him to take a shower; WATCH

Thanks to Karan Johar, the filmmaker's hilarious videos with his twins Yash and Roohi Johar amid these quarantine times is a stress buster.

Keeping the lockdown on a lighter note, has been sharing videos of his adorable twins Yash and Roohi since the last few weeks and cracking us up. Thanks to him, the filmmaker's hilarious videos amid these quarantine times is a stress buster. And talking about stress, the filmmaker might experience some as his kids have been trolling him for his singing, his wardrobe and even his choice of shoes.

Now, in one of the most recent videos, Karan's little ones called him 'dirty' and that he needs to take a bath. Yes, you heard that right. Taking to his Instagram Story, the filmmaker shared a video of his children hanging out in the shower and when he asked them what they were upto, Roohi can adorably be seen saying, "You are very dirty. You have bath." Karan was obviously left stumped by this revelation and burst out laughing.

Check out Karan Johar's hilarious video below:

Just a few days ago, Roohi hilariously trolled her dad and called him a 'kharaab dancer'. From Karan’s fashion choices to his weight, Yash and Roohi have innocently joked about it on camera and the filmmaker has been sharing the fun videos on social media.

While the videos have been heartwarming, Karan announced in his latest post that he will indeed be taking a break. "Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe." Take a look at his post:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More