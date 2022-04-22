Karan Johar on getting trolled on social media: I’ve stopped caring about the negativity

Karan Johar is one of the best-known filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan has entertained his fans by giving an incredible list of films to watch over the years. Apart from his dedication to his work, Karan is quite active on social media platforms. From sharing his pictures to promoting his movies, Karan’s Instagram is full of quirky posts. However, online trolls have increased rampantly, and Karan Johar has also been subjected to it. Recently, in an interview, the prominent personality commented on the same and said that he has stopped caring about the negativity.

When Karan was pointed out that his relationship with social media has changed as earlier he used to express his opinions freely, but now he has restricted himself and his social media feed is mostly about his movies, he told Janice Sequeira, “Eventually it's a platform that you are leveraging to build a connection with the world outside and it's my job. I'm not here to disassociate myself from my filmmaking or for my storytelling narrative which is the most critical part of who I'm.” He added that it defines him and if he has a film release he is going to use social media as a place.

He further said that he gets trolled a lot in the comment section however he doesn't care. He has stopped caring about the negativity and started focusing on love. “Even now when I scan through the comment section I only stare where the hearts are there. Commenting on my sexuality, commenting on what they believe I am, you know, I'll be 50 in May and I'm so grateful for so much.” he added.

Karan added that his funda in life is very simple- “Love me, hate me for heaven’s sake don't be indifferent to me because that's something that might kill me. Indifference is something that I can bear”.

