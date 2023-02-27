Karan Johar gives a 'rocking' glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s last song shoot; WATCH

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a special film for Karan Johar as he has gotten back in the director’s chair after almost 7 years. The film which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles wrapped up the shoot last year before Alia went on her maternity break. Since then there were reports of a song shoot that had to be done after the actress resumes work and it looks like today is the day when the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to finish their last schedule of the film. Karan Johar shoots for the last schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared a fun clip of the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the clip, we can see a large bunch of people sitting in an aircraft and all of them look super excited. Although we cannot spot either Alia Bhatt or Ranveer Singh in the clip but the interesting part about the video was the seat cover of the aircraft which had the film’s logo on it. Sharing this clip, Kjo wrote, “Shooting the last schedule of our film #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani…a film I have directed after 7 years…shooting a song which is a homage to my favourite filmmaker of all times…won’t say anymore.” Have a look:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Alia Bhatt recently shared a poster of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and announced the new release date of the film. Now the Ranveer Singh starrer will be releasing on July 28, 2023. Karan Johar had earlier taken to his Instagram stories and revealed some interesting facts about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He shared that Jaya Bachchan will feature in an 'undekha' avatar, while Ranveer Singh will have a blast.

