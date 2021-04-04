Karan Johar gives an Easter Egg twist to his pic with Yash, Roohi and his mom as he extends wishes

Its Easter today and everyone is wishing each other. Ace director Karan Johar also wished his fans and followers on a special day.

It's Easter today and everyone is wishing their near and dear ones. Easter day is celebrated as the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated all across the globe. Bollywood celebrities also wished fans on the special occasion. Ace director of Bollywood also wished fans but with a twist and we are sure you will love it. Meanwhile, it is reported that and will be reuniting for director Karan Johar’s next film. And it is expected that the movie will go on the floors by the month of June and July.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar wrote, “Happy Easter.. Love the Johar’s”. If one pays attention, the picture features an animated version of Karan Johar, Yash, Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. They are looking adorable in this heartwarming illustrated version. Easter eggs are a long standing tradition of the festival and the chocolate ones are specially a big hit.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s Easter 2021 wish here:

Coming back to Karan Johar’s upcoming film update, there is news that ’s son Ibrahim has come on board as an assistant director. The film is expected to be a light-hearted and romantic genre. But we are still waiting for the official confirmation. The filmmaker has also a period drama in his kitty which will be a multi starrer including Kareena Kapoor Khan. He had announced Takht as well but till now there is no fresh update about it.

