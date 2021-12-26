Karan Johar gives a forehead kiss to his ‘friends forever’ Kajol & we are in awe of their bond; PIC

Karan Johar and Kajol’s bond is not hidden from anyone. These two share a great friendship for a long time now. In fact, this director actress duo has worked in several movies together and has given several hits. Well, it is always a pleasure for fans to see them together and that happened today again on social media. Karan shared a lovely picture of him hugging and giving a forehead kiss to his friend Kajol and it is everything love.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Kajol. The actress can be seen slaying in a red off-shoulder dress. She has left her hair open and with makeup on, we have to admit that the My Name Is Khan actress looks stunning. KJo on the other hand is wearing a blue velvet suit with an intricately detailed work on the collars. He embraced Kajol and gave her a forehead kiss. Along with the picture Karan posted three heart emoji and wrote, “#friendsforever”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar has worn the director’s hat after a hiatus of almost 6 years. He is directing Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The team just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film. KJo will also be seen sitting on the judge’s seat for Colors TV reality show Hunarbaaz alongside Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi. Now, she is gearing up to star in the movie titled 'The Last Hurrah’ helmed by acclaimed veteran Revathi. While announcing the movie on social media, Kajol said, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”

