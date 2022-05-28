Karan Johar gives glimpse of magnificent decor of his 50th birthday bash; Calls it a night of smiles, memories

Karan Johar is a filmmaker who is known for making larger than life films. So as he turned 50 on May 25, he made sure to have a grand event and make it a night to remember for the entire tinselvile. For the uninitiated, Karan’s 50th birthday bash was organised at Yash Raj studios and it was a starry affair which had Bollywood’s big shots making their way on the red carpet. In fact, several inside pics and videos from KJo’s bash went viral on social media.

And now, Karan has shared a video on his Instagram account and given a glimpse of the beautiful decor of the party. The one minute and 29 seconds long video captured the beautiful decorations at the party and it looked no less than a grand film set. In the caption, Karan expressed his gratitude for the love coming his way and also thanked his team for making it a memorable night. He wrote, “A night of absolute grandeur, splendour & magnificence along with smiles, laughter, memories, iconic dance moves, heartful conversations & celebrations as I entered my golden 50th year! This night wouldn't have been possible without my solid team - my undefeatable army who made this night a golden dream for me. And thank you all for the warm wishes and love, cheers to the 50s!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan Johar is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Besides, he is also working on the next season of his much talked about celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. This isn’t all. On his birthday, Karan had also announced his next directorial venture which will be an action film and he stated that he will begin working on it in April next year.