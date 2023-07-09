Karan Johar gives SAVAGE reply to Threads user who asked if he's gay, reveals 'biggest regret'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He is returning to the director's chair after seven long years and so the excitement around his film is sky-high. Amid promoting his film, Karan, on Saturday, decided to host an ‘Ask Karan Anything’ session on Threads. He is one of the actors who joined the new app recently. His interactive session grabbed everyone's attention instantly.

Karan Johar's savage reply to a social media user

KJo took to Threads and wrote, "AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!" Soon after he posted the note, users were seen bombarding his comments section. Amid a lot of interesting questions, a user asked him about his sexuality. The question read, "You are gay, right?" The ace director didn't hold back and ended up giving a perfect reply. Karan replied, "You’re interested?"

One of the users also asked him about his 'biggest regret'. He said, "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am." Another user asked, "Dharma and SRK collaboration happen in future?" KJo said, "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies."

Meanwhile, his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The trailer was released recently and it left netizens mighty impressed. Interestingly, the film will also feature Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in special appearances. It was also rumored that Shah Rukh Khan might also be a part of the film. But during his recent Instagram live, Karan Johar rubbished the claims.

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer and Alia are returning again after the success of Gully Boy. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.