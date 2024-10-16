Karan Johar gives shoutout to Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of Tauba Tauba; Karan Aujla's reaction leaves fans in splits

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a Pakistani singer who came into the limelight with the release of his song Bado Badi. Once again, the singer is under the spotlight as he shared a video on Instagram singing his version of the song Tauba Tauba. Netizens were left surprised when Karan Johar re-shared it on his Instagram handle and asked fans to watch it. Moreover, Karan Aujla's funny comment on the post has left netizens in splits.

Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal starrer Bad Newz became a sensation in the country. From the actor's unique dance steps in the song to the song's beats and catchy lyrics, made it a chart-topping song. Several singers online tried to create their version of the song and one of them was Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. Even the film's producer, Karan Johar, took to his Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to the Pakistani singer's version of the song.

Given the suggestion, fans quickly went ahead to see the video and were left surprised. The new version of the song received mixed to negative reactions in the comment section. But, a comment by its singer Karan Aujla became the highlight. He commented, "Uncle Na Karo, Please” (Uncle don't do this please) with a crying emoji.

Netizens were quick to witness the whole scene and were left laughing over it. One user commented, "Karan Aujla is crying in the corner." Another user penned, "Uncle should hesitate once," addressing Khan.

For the uninitiated, Khan's video of singing the song Bado Badi went viral earlier this year. Some people found it amusing, while others criticized the singer. Despite this, the Pakistani Singer has been working hard to sing new versions of songs that often make headlines.

On the work front, Karan Johar will next produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

